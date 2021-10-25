हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi university

Delhi University special cut off 2021 to be released today on du.ac.in, here’s how to check

Students need to note that this special cut-off list of Delhi University will not be counted under the fourth cut-off list.

Delhi University special cut off 2021 to be released today on du.ac.in, here’s how to check

New Delhi: Delhi University will release the special cut-off list on Monday (October 25, 2021) for the undergraduate courses. The special cut-off list will be for the students who were not able to apply in the first three lists. 

Students need to note that the DU special cut-off list, to fill the remaining seats which are still vacant, will be out on the official website i.e., du.ac.in.

As per official information, the University has filled almost 60,000 seats under various undergraduate courses in the first three lists. The university has so far received over 1.7 lakh applications.

The students who are aspiring to get admissions to Delhi University need to note that this special cut-off list will not be counted under the fourth cut-off list. The fourth cut-off list will be released later on October 30, 2021.

ALSO READ | DU Admissions 2021: 86% seats full in Delhi University before fourth cut-off list

Delhi University special cut-off 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of Delhi University i.e., du.ac.in

Step 2. On homepage, click on the ‘Latest news’ section 

Step 3. Click on the DU special cut-off list link available there

Step 4. Download the PDF file and check the list

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi universityDelhi University Admission 2021DU admissions 2021du.ac.inDU second cut off listDU First cut off listDU cut off listHindu CollegeLSR CollegeSRCC CollegeMiranda HouseDU North campus
Next
Story

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Last chance to apply for over 2,000 Probationary Officer vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here

Must Watch

PT5M52S

Sabse Bada Mauka: What are the 5 reasons for India's defeat in T20 WC?