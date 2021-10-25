Delhi University special cut off 2021 to be released today on du.ac.in, here’s how to check

New Delhi: Delhi University will release the special cut-off list on Monday (October 25, 2021) for the undergraduate courses. The special cut-off list will be for the students who were not able to apply in the first three lists.

Students need to note that the DU special cut-off list, to fill the remaining seats which are still vacant, will be out on the official website i.e., du.ac.in.

As per official information, the University has filled almost 60,000 seats under various undergraduate courses in the first three lists. The university has so far received over 1.7 lakh applications.

The students who are aspiring to get admissions to Delhi University need to note that this special cut-off list will not be counted under the fourth cut-off list. The fourth cut-off list will be released later on October 30, 2021.

ALSO READ | DU Admissions 2021: 86% seats full in Delhi University before fourth cut-off list

Delhi University special cut-off 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of Delhi University i.e., du.ac.in

Step 2. On homepage, click on the ‘Latest news’ section

Step 3. Click on the DU special cut-off list link available there

Step 4. Download the PDF file and check the list

Live TV