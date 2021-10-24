DU Admissions 2021: 86% seats full in Delhi University before fourth cut-off list

New Delhi: Over 60,000 students have secured admission to Delhi University's (DU) undergraduate courses under the three cut-off lists. The university has so far received over 1.7 lakh applications.

The special cut-off list for the students who were not able to apply in the first three lists will be released on Monday and how many colleges and courses will remain open in the fourth list will depend on this.

According to official data, 60,155 students have paid the fees and the university has processed 1,70,696 applications.

The university will be releasing a special cut-off, before the fourth cut-off list, to give a chance and allow the applicants who could not secure admission based on the first three cut-offs for various technical reasons.

According to an Indian Express report, the Chairman of the DU Admission Committee, Rajeev Gupta said, “It is for those applicants who had applied in any of these lists but could not take admissions for various reasons. This is especially done for those who missed out on the chance. For this, no new cut-off will be released and colleges that have seats left will admit based on their last announced cut-off. Those students who have already taken admission on the basis of the first three lists will not be allowed to cancel the admission or migrate based on the special cut-off.”

The report also revealed that Hindu College had only three courses open in the third list — BCom (Hons), Economics and BSc (Prog) Physical Sciences with Electronics.

“In the unreserved category, even these will be closed. I think we’ve reached the number of admissions in all of them,” Principal Anju Srivastava told the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) both Economics and BCom (Hons) will likely be closed. “Our unreserved seats are full. We may have some reserved categories open, but we will have to see what happens to them after the special cut-off list,” said a source. The report also predicted that even Miranda House will close majority of its courses.

The students can have still have some hope from Ramjas and Kirori Mal College. Ramjas College has filled up less than 50% of its total seats till now. “We have admitted students to around 725-750 seats till now. Courses like Physics will remain open most likely,” said Principal Manoj Khanna.

While Admission Convenor of KMC, Siddhartha Lahon said, “Most of our courses will be open barring 2-3 programmes. We had closed admissions to BCom (Hons) but most of the students left, so now we will open it again. Out of the 1,506 sanctioned seats, around 960 admissions have been completed.”

