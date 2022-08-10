NewsIndia
DELHI

Delhi University Students, Teachers organise 'Tiranga Yatra' TODAY

Delhi University students, teachers and officials held a rally in the North Campus area on Thursday as a part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 09:03 PM IST|Source: PTI

Delhi University Students, Teachers organise 'Tiranga Yatra' TODAY

Delhi: Delhi University students, teachers and officials held a rally in the North Campus area on Thursday as a part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. The rally, led by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, covered a distance of four kilometres.

Participants of the rally carries Indian flags and raised slogans. The rally started from the Gandhi statue at gate number 1 of the Delhi University.

The organiser of this rally, Dean Students' Welfare Professor Pankaj Arora said the objective of the 'Tiranga Yatra' is to create a sense of patriotism, national pride and belonging. National flags on 20-foot poles were unfurled at seven locations on the university campus.

DelhiDelhi universityDUIndependence DayTiranga YatraRallyTiranga rally'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

