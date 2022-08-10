NEET PG 2022: The Medical Counseling Committee, MCC, has released the NEET PG Counseling 2022 dates on the official website of the MCC, mcc.mic.in. The MCC has released the tentative schedule for the online counseling / allotment process for NEET PG and MDS 50 percent AIQ quota and 100 percent deemed/central universities. The counseling online registration starts on September 1, 2022 to September 4, 2022 up to 4 pm and the payment facility will be available up to 8 pm on September 4.

The NEET PG Counseling choice filling will begin from September 2 to September 5, 2022 up to 5 pm as per the server time. Candidates who successfully passed the NEET PG 2022 Exam can opt for the counseling process.

The choice locking for NEET PG Counseling 2022 will start from 3 pm to 11. 55 pm on September 5, 2022 as per the server time. Candidates can go through the entire notice for more information regarding the registration, choice filling, allotment results etc.

The processing of seat allotment is scheduled from September 6, 2022 to September 7, 2022. Candidates, please note that this is a tentative schedule and as per the notice, the NEET PG Counseling Result will be announced on September 8, 2022.

The date of reporting or joining is from September 9, 2022 to September 13, 2022. For more details regarding the counseling the candidates can refer to the website and for any updates on counseling refer to the MCC website.

Last week, NEET PG aspirants questioned the authorities over their decision to not defer NEET PG but conduct counselling three months after the exam was conducted. In May, several NEET PG aspirants had requested authorities to defer the NEET PG 2022 exam by 40 days, saying that it was clashing with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.