Delhi university

Delhi University to reopen from February 17, says Proctor

The development comes as the students' protest to resume offline classes at Delhi University entered the third day in North Campus. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) will reopen from February 17, Proctor Professor Rajni Abbi announced on Wednesday (February 9), as per ANI. 

As part of protests, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) organised ‘Sadak Par Kaksha' campaign where Miranda House professor Abha Dev Habib deliberated on the functioning of the DU's academic council and upcoming changes in its educational system. "The authorities have not accomodated the opinions of various stakeholders and are imposing their decisions upon the student and teaching community in an autocratic fashion. Students are resolved to continue their fight for their rightful access to education," Habib was quoted as saying by PTI. 

The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) 'gheraoed' Shastri Bhawan, which houses the office of Union Ministry of Education.

Some protestors tonsured their heads as a mark to protest. "Online education cannot substitute the quality of education given in classroom teaching," they said.

The Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) started a 'chakka jam' outside the Arts Faculty demanding the reopening of the university. 

As Covid-19 cases declined, the schools in Delhi, higher educational institutions and coaching centres were reopened from Monday (February 7) following DDMA's order. 

(With agency inputs)

