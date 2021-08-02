हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi university

Delhi University admissions 2021: DU to begin registration process for UG programs today, check details

The admission to Delhi University Undergraduate Programs will be either Merit-Based or Entrance-Based.

Delhi University admissions 2021: DU to begin registration process for UG programs today, check details
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Students who have been waiting to get enrolled in the University of Delhi have now the chance to do so as the registration process for DU's Undergraduate Programmes is going to begin on Monday (August 02, 2021). While the registration process for Postgraduate and MPhil/PhD programmes has already commenced on July 26, students who are interested in UG courses can apply till August 31. 

The Delhi University has mentioned two groups on its official website where 'Group A' has Undergraduate programs in which admission is merit-based whereas, 'Group B' has UG courses in which the admission is entrance-based. For Group B courses, the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET-2021) will be held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1. 

Here's how to register for Delhi University Undergraduate Programs:

1. Once the registration link is active, interested students can go to https://admission.uod.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the 'UG Admission Portal 2021' link. 

3. You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to click on the 'New User Registration' option to create a new account.

4. Once the account is created, sign in and enter your personal details.

5. You can also register by clicking on this link:- http://www.du.ac.in/uploads/adm2021/index.html

If you have any admission related queries, you can get in touch with DU at ug@admission.du.ac.in 

