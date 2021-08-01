Delhi University UG Admissions: Registration process to begin from August 2, check details here

New Delhi: After postgraduate (PG) courses, Delhi University (DU) is all set to commence the registration process for undergraduate (UG) courses from Monday (August 2). As per university officials, the admission portal is expected to go live by 3 pm tomorrow, PTI reported. The admission drive will fill up to nearly 70,000 seats in UG courses.

Earlier, DU started the registration process for postgraduate courses, MPhil and PhD courses on July 26. Like the portal for PG courses, UG courses portal will also be interactive and have an Artificial Intelligence-enabled chatbot to solve the students' queries.

The last date to register for UG courses will be August 31. Candidates can expect the first cut-off list between September 7-10. While the university will open the window for updation of marks at a later stage. "While CBSE, ISC boards have declared results, there are many state boards that are yet to announce results. We will provide the students the option of updating their marks at a later stage and a special window will be opened for it," the news agency quoted a DU official as saying.

Candidates will not be required to select their course or college while filling the form, like last year. “Once a student fills the form, they will be eligible for admission to every college and course, provided they meet the eligibility criteria”, officials said.

It is to be noted that for colleges like St Stephen's and Jesus and Mary, candidates will have to fill separate forms in addition to the common form for the university.

The admission in most of the courses will be merit-based while for some courses entrance exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between September 26 and October 1.

