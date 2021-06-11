Delhi unlock 3: Arvind Kejriwal to ease COVID curbs from June 12, gyms and hotels likely to open

New Delhi: As COVID-19 cases in Delhi have started witnessing a dip, the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal have intensified preparations for Unlock-3 in the national capital. According to reports, officials of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) are contemplating on giving more relaxations or exemptions in the coming days. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address the public and announce more relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital on Saturday.

Also, several big announcements may be made this time including the reopening of gyms, salons and cinema halls.

According to DDMA sources, cinema halls may be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity. However, gyms and salons are expected to stay shut for time being. With Unlock 3, the work of making Driving License can start, whereas the seating capacity of public transport may also be increased. However, the decision to open weekly markets may be postponed. Increase in seating capacity/capacity of public transport is also likely to be increased.

Delhi lockdown: What remains shut in the national capital at present

1. Weekly Market

2. Gym

3. Restaurant

4. Cinema Hall

5. Salon

6. Spa

7. Bar

8. Educational institutions, coaching centres

9. Park and garden

10. Weddings in public places

What is allowed in Unlock 2?

Under Unlock 2 in Delhi, shops have been allowed to open on an odd-even basis. However, shopkeepers are constantly demanding to open all the shops. Delhi markets and offices have opened under Unlock 2 on June 7.

Delhi Metro is also running at 50 per cent capacity. Government offices are being opened in the national capital. Delhi Transport Corporation buses are running with 50 per cent capacity.

Liquor shops are opening on an odd-even basis. Government and private offices are opening with 50 per cent capacity. However, the restaurants have been allowed only for home delivery as of now.

