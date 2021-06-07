Delhi unlock: More relaxations from today, malls and markets to re-open, check complete new guidelines

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on June 5 announced to further relax the lockdown restrictions in Delhi and said that the number of COVID-19 patients and positivity rate in the national capital are declining.

The curfew was however extended for one more week as the situation is still 'precarious', but the Delhi government allowed the re-opening of some more prohibited activities in a phased manner from Monday (June 7).

Markets, malls and offices have been allowed to re-open from 5:00 AM after being shut for over one and half months. The Delhi Metro will also resume operations after train services were halted on May 10.

दिल्लीवासियों की मेहनत और अनुशासन की वजह से अब दिल्ली में स्थिति बेहतर हुई है लिहाज़ा अब धीरे-धीरे लॉकडाउन में छूट देते हुए अर्थव्यवस्था को खोलने का वक्त आ गया है। कुछ गतिविधियां खोली जा रही हैं लेकिन हमें पूरी सावधानी के साथ कोरोना से बचने के नियमों का पालन भी करते रहना है। pic.twitter.com/E7VHlfK4UM — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) June 5, 2021

This is pertinent to note that the national capital recorded 381 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, its lowest since March 15, while the positivity rate stood at 0.5 per cent. 34 more people succumbed to the disease in a day, which was Delhi's lowest in over two months.

Delhi now has a total of 14,29,244 coronavirus cases, of which, 24,591 people have died, whereas, 5,889 are active cases.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 6th June 2021 #DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/8AYOkhxdNJ — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) June 6, 2021

Following additional activities have been allowed outside containment zones in Delhi:

(i) All Government offices of NCT of Delhi, Autonomous bodies, PSUs, Corporations, Local Bodies can function with officers of the level of Grade-I /equivalent and above to the extent of 100% strength. The remaining staff will attend up to 50% as per the requirement to be assessed by the HOD concerned (the remaining 50% of the staff will work from home). However, offices involved in essential services can function without any restrictions (ie at 100% strength).



(ii) All private offices in Delhi can function to the extent of 50% strength of their staff between 9 AM to 5 PM on the production of a valid authority letter and valid I card issued by their employer, firm or company. Private offices and organizations are also advised to stagger the office timings and stagger the presence and quantum of staff with an objective to reduce the number of employees attending office at the same time so as to ensure the protocol pertaining to social distancing at the workplace. They are also advised to follow the practice of work from home, as far as possible.

(iii) (a) All malls, markets and market complexes (except weekly markets) can open between 10 AM to 8 PM on an odd-even basis, ie, shops can open on alternate days depending on their shop number. This implies that only 50% of the shops (excluding those selling essential goods) can open. However, shops selling essential goods including educational books and stationary shops, fan shops in malls, markets and market complexes, are permitted to open on all days without the restriction of timings.

(b) All standalone (single) shops and all neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes, can open on all days without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods/services. However, the timings of such shops dealing with non-essential goods/services will be between 10 AM to 8 PM.

(c) The movement of the owners and the employees/workers of the shops of all malls, markets, market complexes, standalone (single) shops and all neighbourhood (colony) shops shall be allowed on production of a valid I card issued by the employer, firm or company or valid e-pass issued by District Magistrate concerned through an online portal.

d) The liquor vends can also open from Monday on an odd-even basis from 10 AM to 8 PM.

(iv) Transportation by Delhi Metro shall be allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity of metro coach. The metros will run as per the normal time schedule.

(v) Delivery of all type of goods through e-commerce is allowed on production of a valid I card issued by the employer, firm or the company.

The Delhi government has directed that all COVID Appropriate Behaviour viz wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitizer, maintaining health hygiene, no spitting, no consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco etc. shall be maintained in all Government and Private Offices, malls, markets, market complexes, standalone (single) shops, neighborhood (colony) shops etc.

The Market Trade Associations (MTAs) and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will be responsible for ensuring compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour by all shopkeepers, offices and residents within the premises of malls, markets, market complexes, offices and societies.

Click here to view the official order.



