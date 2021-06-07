Delhi Metro restarts operations, services resume with 50 % seating capacity

New Delhi: As the national capital prepares to unlock in a phased manner, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also resumed operations from Monday (June 7, 2021) after being shut for almost a month.

The Delhi Metro services have been resumed for the general public with 50 % seating capacity. Passengers are allowed to travel by seating only on alternate seats with no provision for standing till further directions. The metros will run as per the normal time schedule.

We're back on track! Travel only if it's necessary and please follow the protocols which are in place for you & your fellow passengers safety.

"In view of this stipulation, the capacity utilisation of the system will be around 10-15% of its total capacity available in normal days," said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, (Corporate Communications) DMRC.

The DMRC said that on Monday, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from approximately 5 to 15 min on different lines.

They stated that the number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner by Wednesday and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown.

"In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50% seating inside trains, the public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit covid appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station," the DMRC said in a statement.

They added that the entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier.

This is to be noted that the Delhi Metro services were halted on May 10 when the curfew was extended in the national capital to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Delhi on Sunday (June 6) recorded 381 new COVID-19 infections, its lowest since March 15, while the positivity rate stood at 0.5 per cent. 34 more people succumbed to the disease in a day, which was Delhi's lowest in over two months. It now has a total of 14,29,244 coronavirus cases, of which, 24,591 people have died, whereas, 5,889 are active cases.