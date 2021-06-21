Delhi unlocks further, bars, public parks and gardens re-open

New Delhi: Amid the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi has started unlocking further on Monday (June 21, 2021). As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), bars, public parks and gardens have now been allowed to re-open after over a two-month hiatus.

The DDMA in an order on Sunday (June 20) stated that bars can reopen with a 50 per cent seating capacity from 12 pm to 10 pm.

"The owners of restaurants and bars will be responsible for strict adherence to COVID-19 safety measures and all official guidelines and norms," the order read.

Public parks, gardens and golf clubs can also reopen and outdoor yoga activities have also been allowed.

The restaurants in the city that were reopened last week, have now been allowed to function from 8 AM to 10 PM.

Other allowed activities like marriages at court or at home with a maximum attendance of 20 persons, funerals with a gathering of up to 20 persons, functioning of government and private offices with 50 per cent staff, operation of Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses with 50 per cent capacity for seating, will continue.

However, some activities and services are still prohibited. Schools, colleges and educational institutions, cinemas, gyms, spas, all kinds of political, social, cultural, religious gatherings among others will remain closed till further orders or 5 am on June 28.

This is to be noted that the lockdown in the national capital was first imposed on April 19 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Subsequently, several restrictions were lifted in a phased manner as COVID-19 situation improved in the city, with manufacturing and construction activities being allowed first from May 31.

Later, markets, malls, market complexes and shops were also permitted to open from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police informed that more than 35,000 challans have been issued against those found flouting COVID-19 norms since the unlocking process began in the national capital. It also stated that over Rs 7.1 crore has been collected as a fine in the last three weeks.

According to the data shared by Delhi Police, a total of 35,325 challans were issued from May 31 to June 19, of which, 29,901 challans were issued for mask violation and 5,078 for violating social distancing.

Earlier on Sunday (June 20), Delhi recorded 124 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest since February 16. The capital also saw seven fresh coronavirus-related deaths. This, notably, was the second day in a row that the number of fatalities remained below 10.

Delhi has so far seen 14,32,292 COVID-19 confirmed infections and 24,914 deaths. It currently has 2,091 active cases.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 20th June 2021 #DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/PmcCqXYTb1 — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) June 20, 2021

