COVID-19

India sees lowest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases in 88 days, but total nears 3-crore mark

There were 53,256 new coronavirus infections and 1,422 deaths in the last 24 hours in India.   

File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: India saw its lowest one-day rise in the COVID-19 cases in 88 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday (June 21, 2021). However, the total caseload is now nearing 3 crores after the country reported 53,256 new infections in the last 24 hours.

India's weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.32%, whereas, the daily positivity rate has declined to 3.83%.

There were also 1,422 new coronavirus-related deaths between Sunday and Monday morning.

The total case tally has now increased to 2,99,35,221, of which, 2,88,44,199 have recovered while 3,88,135 have died of the virus. 

The number of active cases, however, has now dropped down to 7,02,887.

On the other hand, the total vaccination coverage across the country has crossed 28 crores.

