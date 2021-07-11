Delhi unlocks further, government allows academic gatherings in schools, colleges- Check guidelines here

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Sunday (July 11, 2021) announced the seventh phase of unlocking for the Capital city. In this phase, the government has allowed academic gatherings and meetings at schools and colleges from tomorrow.

However, students will not be able to attend educational institutions physically and only teachers and professors will be allowed to attend schools for holding online lectures and other administrative work.

“Only teachers and professors will be allowed inside educational institutions for online lectures and other administrative work,” the notification stated.

“Delhi government allows auditoriums/assembly halls in schools and educational institutions for educational training to function with 50% capacity,” news agency ANI tweeted.

In this phase, the Delhi government has also given an exemption for Delhi Police and Army personnel to attend skill training classes. They will no longer require to take permission from the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to attend these programmes.

The notification also added that spas, social, political, cultural, religious, and other such gatherings continue to remain prohibited. Public transport, including Delhi Metro, will continue to operate with 50 percent seating capacity.

Additionally, DTC and cluster buses will also run with 50 percent seating capacity. The order stated that the activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so till 5 am on July 26, said the order.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Saturday recorded 76 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death. According to the health department’s data, the positivity rate slipped to 0.09 percent and the new fatality pushes the death toll in Delhi to 25,012.

