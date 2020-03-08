Delhi violence: Court sends father-son duo Riyasat, Liaquat Ali to police custody

New Delhi: Delhi's Karkardooma court on Sunday (March 8, 2020) sent Riyasat Ali to a 3-day police custody and Liaquat to a 14-day judicial custody who have been booked for leading a mob in the deadly violence that rocked the northeast district of the national capital in the last week of February 2020, according to news agency ANI.

Riyasat and Liaquat have been accused of leading a mob in the violence in the Chand Bagh area of northeast Delhi on February 24-25. According to Delhi Police, they were present on the terrace of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's house and were leading the mob who were throwing stones and petrol bombs at the crowd. The police claimed that both worked for the suspended AAP legislator.

The police have also detained Tariq Rizwi, accused of helping Tahir in inciting riot in the northeast Delhi and murder of Police Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma. The police will present all the three detainees in the Karkardooma court and is likely to seek a two-day police remand.

Tahir Hussain, arrested for the alleged murder of IB staffer during Chand Bagh violence, was produced by the police before a Delhi court on March 6 and was sent to 7-day police custody. The police said Tahir revealed during the interrogation that he fled to Nehru Vihar in Mustafabad and stayed in Okhla for two days before he came out to surrender in court.

The investigation against Tahir began after Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma's father Ravinder Kumar filed a complaint against the accused suspended AAP leader. The IB officer's body was found from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26.

As of March 8, as many as 53 people have reportedly died in the northeast Delhi violence and more than 300 people have suffered injuries during these clashes.