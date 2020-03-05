Delhi violence: Police seeks contempt of court action against Harsh Mander

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday (March 04, 2020) filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against activist Harsh Mander seeking the initiation of contempt of court proceedings against him for his alleged "derogatory remarks" making insinuations against the apex court and its judges.

The Police has claimed that Mander's speech not only instigated violence but also seriously brought judiciary to disrepute.

In a six-page affidavit Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police, Legal cell claimed that Mander incited people to violence and his remarks were in contempt of the Supreme Court.

"It is submitted that I have come across a video clip showing Harsh Mander delivering a speech which is not only instigating the violence but is also seriously contemptuous as it makes derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court of India to a huge gathering of people," the affidavit read.

"This clip is freely available on social media. Harsh Mander is known for taking contemptuous stand and bringing the judiciary, as an institution and individual judges to disrepute," the affidavit said.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court, while hearing the petitions filed by Harsh Mander demanding registration of FIR against BJP leaders who gave provocative speeches during Delhi riots, ordered that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Mander file a reply in the top court by Friday.

The affidavit was filed in pursuance to the order passed earlier in the day by the bench which has kept to itself the plea filed by Mander while transferring other petition related to the violence to the Delhi High Court.

The apex court had said that the affidavit along with transcripts of the alleged hate speech has to be served to Mander's counsel who had denied that the activist made any such statement.

The Supreme Court had ordered that the cases relating to violence in Delhi to be listed before Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on 6th March. The CJI also asked the High Court to decide the matter as expeditiously as possible.

As many as 48 people died and more than 250 were injured in clashes in Delhi on Sunday (February 23) which continued unabated till Tuesday (February 25).

