Coronavirus

Delhi Waqf Board appeals to people to avoid visiting mosques during Ramadan (Ramzan) amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

The advisory also asks people to maintain social distancing, use sanitisers, and maintain general cleanliness.

Delhi Waqf Board appeals to people to avoid visiting mosques during Ramadan (Ramzan) amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
Representational Image (Pixabay)

Delhi: The Delhi Waqf Board has appealed to people to offer prayers at home during the month of Ramadan (Ramzan) and asked mosques under its jurisdiction to create awareness about official guidelines to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory issued by Delhi Waqf Board CEO SM Ali is addressed to all the mosques in the city, specifically those under the Board's jurisdiction, an official said.

According to the advisory, people should stay at their homes to offer namaz during Ramadan. However, Imams, Muazzins, and Mutawallis can offer the prayers at mosques. Special prayers should be held at mosques for respite from coronavirus during the holy month of Ramadan, it said.

"The mosques have been asked to create awareness about various guidelines of the government related to the epidemic. The mosques have been advised to broadcast the guidelines after each Azaan (call to prayer) and also at other times through loudspeakers," the official said.

The advisory also asks people to maintain social distancing, use sanitisers, and maintain general cleanliness.

The month of Ramadan, during which followers of Islam observe fast from dawn to dusk, will begin from the coming weekend.

CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCoronavirus IndiaRamadanRamzanDelhi Waqf Board
