हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Asani

Delhi weather: How Cyclone Asani delayed heatwave in the capital by a week, read here

The highest temperature in Delhi has touched around the 40-degree mark on Wednesday while the minimum temperature on the other hand settled at 28 degrees Celsius, reported PTI quoting IMD.

Delhi weather: How Cyclone Asani delayed heatwave in the capital by a week, read here
File Photo

New Delhi: Amid the rising humidity and heat, the highest temperature in Delhi has touched around the 40-degree mark on Wednesday and will only start increasing from now on as moisture-carrying easterly winds make way for hot and dry westerlies. The minimum temperature on the other hand settled at 28 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal. However, despite IMD’s heatwave prediction from Monday itself, the fresh spell of heatwave has been delayed by nearly a week- thanks to Cyclone Asani, reported PTI.

How Cyclone Asani helped in delaying heatwave in Delhi

A fresh heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday, but easterly winds prevailing in the national capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it.

"Easterly winds prevailing in the region under the impact of Cyclone Asani are keeping the mercury in check. Though there won't be a steep rise in temperatures in Delhi over the next few days, the increase in humidity levels can cause discomfort," said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

"Without the easterly winds, temperatures would have leapt to 46-47 degrees Celsius," he said.

Easterly winds will slow down as the effect of severe cyclone Asani dissipates, Palawat said.

Back-to-back patchy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds had provided some respite from the intense heat last week.

Delhi Weather

The fresh spell of a heatwave is  now likely to start on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and will intensify till Sunday, as per earlier predictions

Delhi had witnessed one of its hottest and dry March and April, gauging nil rainfall against the normal of 15.9 mm. It got 0.3 mm of rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm.

A heatwave at the month-end had sent the mercury soaring to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cyclone AsaniOdisha cycloneDelhi WeatherDelhi heatwaveHeatwave in India
Next
Story

GSEB Result 2022: Gujarat Board to announce GSEB HSC 12th Science result today on gseb.org, how to check

Must Watch

PT13M15S

DNA: Rakhigarhi Project -- Who were the real ancestors of India?