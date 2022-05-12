New Delhi: Amid the rising humidity and heat, the highest temperature in Delhi has touched around the 40-degree mark on Wednesday and will only start increasing from now on as moisture-carrying easterly winds make way for hot and dry westerlies. The minimum temperature on the other hand settled at 28 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal. However, despite IMD’s heatwave prediction from Monday itself, the fresh spell of heatwave has been delayed by nearly a week- thanks to Cyclone Asani, reported PTI.

How Cyclone Asani helped in delaying heatwave in Delhi

A fresh heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday, but easterly winds prevailing in the national capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it.

"Easterly winds prevailing in the region under the impact of Cyclone Asani are keeping the mercury in check. Though there won't be a steep rise in temperatures in Delhi over the next few days, the increase in humidity levels can cause discomfort," said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

"Without the easterly winds, temperatures would have leapt to 46-47 degrees Celsius," he said.

Easterly winds will slow down as the effect of severe cyclone Asani dissipates, Palawat said.

Back-to-back patchy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds had provided some respite from the intense heat last week.

Delhi Weather

The fresh spell of a heatwave is now likely to start on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and will intensify till Sunday, as per earlier predictions

Delhi had witnessed one of its hottest and dry March and April, gauging nil rainfall against the normal of 15.9 mm. It got 0.3 mm of rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm.

A heatwave at the month-end had sent the mercury soaring to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)