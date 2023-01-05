Delhi becomes colder than Dharamshala, Nainital and Dehradun - Check IMD's weekly weather report HERE

Delhi Weather Today: From the national capital Delhi to many parts of the country, it is getting cold. According to the India Meteorological Department, Lodhi Road in Delhi today (January 5) recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius. This is the lowest temperature of this season in the capital. At the same time, the minimum temperature in Safdarjung was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius. It was recorded 3.2 at 6:10 am and 3 degrees Celsius between 6:10 and 8:30. Earlier on Wednesday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius. Wrapped in a blanket of fog, the capital Delhi has become colder than Dharamshala, Nainital and Dehradun.

According to the Meteorological Department, the condition of dense to very dense fog and cold waves will continue in North India for the next 3 days. After this, its intensity will decrease slightly. Along with this, there is a possibility of light rain in Uttarakhand, South Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, North Central Maharashtra and Marathwada for the next 2-3 days. Apart from this, during 2-3 days, dense fog may also remain in different areas of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center New Delhi, the minimum temperature in Delhi on January 5 will be around 3 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be around 17 degrees Celsius. There are chances of cold waves with dense fog. On January 6 and 7 in the capital, the minimum temperature can be around 4 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can be around 18 degree Celsius. There will be cold waves with dense fog. The mercury is expected to rise from January 8. ​Clouds will remain clear during the day with light fog in the capital on Sunday. On January 8, the minimum temperature is expected to be 5 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to be 19 degree Celsius.