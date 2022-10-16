Delhi Weather Update: AQI in ‘poor’ category, minimum temperature dips in city

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to clear skies on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 19.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 91 per cent, they said. According to the MeT department, the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted for the sky to be clear with pleasant weather engulfing the national capital for the coming few days. However, the officials also talked about the AQI level being on the rise in the near future. The AQI in the recent past was on the decline due to the incessant rain that lashed the city.

Delhi might experience a drop in temperature twice during the day with early mornings and evenings getting colder with winter just around the corner, giving the Delhiites some much-needed respite from the heat. The humidity level in the air was recorded in the range of 48 to 89 per cent. It can go down from 19 degrees to 17 degrees. At the same time, the winds will also move at a speed of 6 to 15 kilometres per hour during this time. The minimum temperature at Ridge was just 17.1 and Gurugram’s 17.4 degrees Celsius. These were the coldest areas of Delhi NCR.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) data showed that at 8.05 am, Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category at 218. According to CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), Delhi's AQI stood at 186 on Saturday. The AQI of Bahadurgarh was 179, Ballabhgarh had AQI 156, Dharuhera 286, Faridabad 199, Ghaziabad 194, Greater Noida 179, Gurugram 213, Manesar 246 and Noida 188. In Delhi, AQI of Shadipur 274, NSIT Dwarka 296, R.K. Puram has 212, Patparganj 246, Wazirpur 204, Pusa 236, Mundka 209. On the other hand, AQI in Anand Vihar, Ihbas, Lodi Road, Chandni Chowk and Burari could not be found.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average while the maximum settled at 31.6, a notch below the season’s average.

