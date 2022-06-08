हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi weather update: Heatwave streak continues, IMD predicts relief from THIS day

Delhi weather: On Wednesday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius as per the IMD.

New Delhi: Delhiites are suffering from yet another heatwave and eagerly waiting for the next temporary relief. The current heatwave streak has reached its sixth day on Wednesday (June 8). The India Meteorological Department informed that some respite is expected after two days. On Wednesday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius. The hottest location in the city was the Sports Complex which recorded a max temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius.

A yellow alert has been issued warning of heatwaves conditions in Delhi on Thursday (June 8).

What's the reason behind sweltering heatwaves?

Experts suggest that hot and dry westerly winds are responsible for the unbearable heat. Pre-monsoon activity is, however, expected in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh starting from June 10.

As per a PTI report, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said the monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi around the normal date -- June 27. There is no system in sight which could stall its progress. A clear picture will emerge in a week or so, he said.

How is a heatwave defined?

According to weather experts, when maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius and is 4.5 notches above normal, it can be declared as a heatwave. If the temperature is 6.4 notches above normal then it is termed as a severe heatwave. 

