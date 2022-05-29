New Delhi: The residents of Delhi and nearby areas may get more respite from the sweltering heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (May 27, 2022) predicted light rainfall for the region for the next two days. According to IMD’s bulletin, partly cloudy sky, thunderstorms and light showers are expected over Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram regions in the next two days. The weather department also informed that heatwave conditions are unlikely for the next five days in the region.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius, almost a notch higher than what was recorded a day ago. On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, had recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 pm was 199, which is in the 'moderate' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

ALSO READ | Weather update: Central, NW India to see mercury rise; IMD predicts rainfall in several states - Check full prediction here

The Delhiites heaved a sigh of relief after two thunderstorm spells last week brought down the mercury. However, the mercury rose over 40 degree Celsius on Delhi and nearby regions in the past two days.

Additionally, the Met office also predicted that the plains of northwest India and large parts of central India are set to witness a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures. On the other hand, the southern peninsular region is already in the countdown mode to welcome the southwest monsoon while east and NE India too are witnessing rainfall.