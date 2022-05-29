New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (May 28, 2022) said that even as half the country is receiving pre-monsoon showers, the plains of northwest India and large parts of central India are set to witness a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures. "Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest India during next three days while gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of central India during next two days," the weather department said in its bulletin.

"No significant heat wave conditions are very likely over the country during next five days," IMD added. IMD also said that conditions are becoming favorable for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala during next 2-3 days. The southern peninsular region is already in the countdown mode to welcome the southwest monsoon while east and Northeast India too are witnessing rainfall.

Advancement of Southwest Monsoon:

The Northern Limit of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through pic.twitter.com/WYciQrv501 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 28, 2022

Rainfall predictions:

- Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala and Mahe till June 1 and over Lakshadweep on May 30.

- Under the influence of westerly winds from Arabian Sea over the south peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/ lightning is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep Islands and isolated rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next five days.

- Under the influence of a trough in westerlies and southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal next five days.

- Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 30 and 31, over Arunachal Pradesh on June 1, over Assam and Meghalaya till June 1 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on May 29, 31, and June 1, the IMD said.

Strong wind predictions:

- The IMD warned that squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over southwest Arabian Sea during next five days, over southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area along on May 29 and 30.

- Strong Surface Winds with speed reaching 20-30 kmph also likely over Rajasthan on 28 and 29 May.

Hailstorm prediction:

- Hailstorm activity is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir on 28 May and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 29 May.

Heatwave prediction:

- The weather department said that no significant heat wave conditions are very likely over the country during next five days.

