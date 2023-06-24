Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain With Dust Storm In NCR Today

Delhi has been witnessing the minimum average temperature of the season for the past few days. However, as per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature is now expected to reduce with the light showers of rain during the day. Adding to the predictions, IMD also said that the clouds will be generally covered with clouds or thundershowers during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius during this time.

As per IMD, "Dust storm and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR. Thunderstorm light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas during next 2 hours."

Also read: Weather Update: Heatwave Ends In Entire Country, IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These 10 States

The "adjoining areas" mentioned by IMD include Hastinapur, Chandpur, Meerut, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Debai, Narora, Sahaswan, Kasganj (UP).

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) as of 12.30 pm was 132, which falls under the "moderate" category according to SAFAR. An AQI of 0 to 50 is regarded as "good," 51 to 100 as "satisfactory," 101 to 200 as "moderate," 201 to 300 as "poor," 301 to 400 as "very poor," and 401 to 500 as "severe."

Earlier, The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in New Delhi also foresaw thunderstorms in parts of Uttar Pradesh with moderate-intensity rain. IMD has also issued a yellow advisory for Mumbai, indicating that during the next 4-5 days, Maharashtra would see significant rainfall in several areas.

They said in a statement, "Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days."