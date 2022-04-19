New Delhi: Delhi was in the grip of a severe heatwave on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 40.9 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that similar conditions are likely over the national capital on Tuesday, following which the city might get some relief.

The weather department said the national capital is likely to get light rain or drizzle on the next two days. IMD has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle" in Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday.

Met office also said that the maximum temperature is likely to climb down from 42.0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 41.0 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

On the other hand, Monday was recorded as this month's seventh heatwave day, making this year’s April to be one of the warmest.

On Monday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city`s base station, was 41.6 degrees Celsius against the normal of 37.0 degrees Celsius, a departure plus 4.6.

Strong wind likely over Delhi

Strong dust-raising winds (speed reaching 25-35 kmph) are also very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on April 19 and April 20, said IMD.

"There are chances of dust storms and thunderstorms in the city on April 20 and 21," Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology, SkymetWeather said.

The Met office said that dust-storms are likely to prevail at over Punjab on April 18, over West Uttar Pradesh on April 20 and April 21, and over East Uttar Pradesh on April 21 and over Rajasthan during April 18 to April 21.

Heatwave conditions

IMD said heatwave conditions are likey to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on April 18, over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal on April 18 and April 19 and over Jharkhand during April 18 and April 20.

Heat wave in isolated parts over Jammu Division, HP, UP & Bihar on 18; over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, north Rajasthan, MP, Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal on 18 & 19;over Jharkhand during 18-20 April. It is likely to abate thereafter due to approaching WD, wind conditions. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 18, 2022

