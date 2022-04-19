New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday (April 18, 2022) predicted that Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand are going to witness thunderstorm and lightning, along with strong winds and hailstorm, from 18 to 21 April.

In light of the extreme weather, IMD also issued a number of precautionary measures that people can take to stay safe during this period.

Check IMD’s advisory here:

Impact expected:

Strong wind/hail may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crop.

Hail may injure people and cattle at open places.

Partial damage to valnerable structures due to strong winds.

Minor damag to kutcha houses/walla and huts.

Loose objects may fly.

Action suggested:

Stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible.

Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees.

Do not lie on concrete floors and so not lean against concrete walls.

Unplug electrical/electronic appliances.

Immediately get out of water bodies.

Keep away from all the objects that conduct electrictity.

Farming operations may be suspended during the event.

Rainfall activity in other states

The weather department also predicted widespread rainfall gusty winds over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during next 5 days. IMD said Uttarakhand is likely to see rainfall on April 20 and April 22.

On the other hand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are likely to witness light showers from April 19 to April 22. Met office also said scattered rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning or gusty winds will also very likely prevail over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Kerala-Mahe on April 18, said IMD.

IMD said under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning and gusty winds are very likely over Kerala-Mahe during next 5 days.