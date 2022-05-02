New Delhi: The national capital is likely to witness partly cloudy sky with dust storm/thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds (speed about 40-50 kmph) on Monday (May 2, 2022), said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met office also said that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the Capital city will settle around 39 and 25 degrees Celsius for Safdarjung station, which is Delhi`s base station.

The change in temperature is the result of fresh Western Disturbance over Western Himalayan Region, which will bring isolated light rainfall over the plains of Northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, for the next four days.

Meanwhile, starting with a pleasant morning, mercury hovering around 40-42 degrees Celsius during the day and light windy late evening, most places in Delhi-NCR on Sunday witnessed slightly lower maximum temperatures compared to the scorching Saturday and Friday.

Except for Aya Nagar in southeast Delhi that recorded 44.6 degrees Celsius, rest other stations in Delhi recorded maximum temperatures below 42.1 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, IMD said that heatwave conditions prevailed over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Kutch region in Gujarat and east Rajasthan on Sunday, adding, "there would be abatement of heat over this region".

However, parts of Rajasthan and central India would continue to reel under heatwave conditions till May 3. Heat wave conditions in isolated parts over Vidarbha would continue till May 3 and over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and west Rajasthan on May 2, said IMD.

(With agency inputs)

