New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (Mat 1, 2022) said that a fresh western disturbance provided much-needed respite from the oppressive heat in northwest India yesterday, reported PTI.

On the other hand, some parts of central India and west Rajasthan continued to reel under a scorching heatwave.

The fresh western disturbance led to rainfall in south Haryana and east Rajasthan on Sunday afternoon, providing relief from the blistering heat in the region.

Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said that there is no prediction of a heatwave in most parts of the country for the next five days.

ALSO READ | Rainfall, thunderstorm, hailstorm likely in these states for next 5 days, IMD issues advisory - Read here

"Barring some parts of west Rajasthan and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, no place in the country is likely to see a heatwave in the next five days," he said.

"The maximum temperature is likely to drop by three to four degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest India during the next two days," the IMD said in a statement.

IMD said that isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 50 kmph are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next four days.

Heatwave on Monday

A heatwave is likely in some parts of Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and west Rajasthan on Monday, Met office said.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches.

ALSO READ | This March is India`s HOTTEST in 122 years, IMD says heatwave likely to continue

Temperature in different parts of country

Parts of west Rajasthan recorded a heatwave on Sunday too, with the mercury settling at 47.1 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 46.9 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 46.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer and 46.6 degrees Celsius in Phalodi.

Bramhapuri (46.2 degrees Celsius) and Chandrapur (46 degrees Celsius) in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, and Nowgong (45.5 degrees Celsius), Rajgarh (45.4 degrees Celsius) and Khajuraho (45.4 degrees Celsius) also braved intense heat.

Hottest April in 122 years

Due to scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years with the average maximum temperature touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively.

Several places in the country logged all-time high temperatures for April over the last few days as the mercury leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius under the impact of the torrid heatwave.

Banda in east Uttar Pradesh had logged a record high of 47.4 degrees Celsius for April on Friday.

Allahabad, Jhansi and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram in Haryana and Satna in Madhya Pradesh had also recorded all-time high temperatures for April at 46.8 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.1 degrees Celsius, 45.9 degrees Celsius and 45.3 degrees Celsius respectively on Friday.

At 43.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi saw its highest maximum temperature for a day in April in 12 years on Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, Delhi's Sports Complex weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV