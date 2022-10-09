Weather update: IMD issues Yellow Alert in parts of Maharashtra for next 3 days, predicts heavy rainfall in THESE STATES- Check forecast here

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday gave a yellow alert for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and over Konkan, for the next three to four days. "Mostly for the entire of Maharashtra, there are expectations of thundershowers, associated with isolated heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm warning- yellow warning- given for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and over Konkan, for the next 3-4 days." The IMD has forecast thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rains and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) very likely at isolated places for Friday and Saturday, the official said.

Earlier, heavy rainfall lashed the national capital on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The IMD said that moderate rain is also likely through the weekend and Monday may see light showers. Incessant rainfall throughout the day on Saturday brought the maximum temperature down sharply in Delhi and resulted in waterlogging in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, ten degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The normal maximum temperature for this time of the year is 33.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Sunday, which is a warning to ‘be aware’. Light rainfall is likely to continue on Monday and very light rainfall is likely on Tuesday. Thereafter, the city is set to remain dry, according to the IMD’s forecast for the next six days.

The city went under cloud cover and witnessed incessant rainfall from afternoon, with parts of the city witnessing heavy rains and thunderstorms, civic officials said.

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," the weather office had said on Saturday morning.

"Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th,09th and 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October 2022," it added.

The weather forecasting agency on Saturday predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.