Delhi Police prohibits SAD's ‘Black Friday’ protest march against Centre’s three farm laws

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday (September 16, 2021) issued a notice to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema prohibiting the party`s protest march from Gurdwara Rakabganj to Parliament on Friday (September 17, 2021).

As per the notice issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deepak Yadav, all types of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and festival-related gatherings and congregations are prohibited in the national capital till September 30 in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

SAD General Secretary Prem Singh Chandumajra on Thursday informed that their party will observe September 17 as `Black Day` on completion of one year of enactment of the three contentious farms laws and hold a protest march from Delhi`s Gurdwara Rakabganj to the Parliament, demanding repeal of the three laws.

"The march will be peaceful. We will give a memorandum to the government to repeal the three farm Laws. Even if we don`t get permission to protest, we will protest peacefully and give our memorandum," he had said.

The three farm laws that were passed last year include the Farmer`s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

