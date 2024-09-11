Advertisement
Delhi Witnesses Rainfall; More Showers Expected Till Friday, Heavy Traffic In Key Areas

Delhi is likely to be wet for the coming days which cause waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas, and possible traffic disruptions.

 

Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi: The national capital experienced cloudy skies and light rainfall on Wednesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted more rain till Friday, September 13, and raised a yellow alert for the city.

According to IMD predictions, Delhi is likely to be wet for the coming days which cause waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas, and possible traffic disruptions.

 

 

Several areas of the national capital experienced light rain since morning which resulted in traffic snarling on the route from Akshardham Temple to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. 

On Sunday, Delhi saw waterlogging in several areas following a bout of rain. In Mundka, vehicles had difficulty navigating the waterlogged streets, leading to traffic congestion. On Saturday evening, the rain offered some relief from the oppressive humidity in the national capital.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging in Ajmer, Rajasthan. earlier this week. Several areas, especially low-lying ones, were submerged, with vehicles struggling to move through flooded roads. Traffic congestion further exacerbated the situation, with key routes significantly affected by the flooding.

 

