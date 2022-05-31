हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi's air quality in May poorest for month in 3 years, experts cite THIS as reason

Delhi: Experts attributed the poor air quality to the lack of rainfall in the first half of the month.

Delhi&#039;s air quality in May poorest for month in 3 years, experts cite THIS as reason
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality in May this year was the poorest for the month in the last three years, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data. Experts attributed the poor air quality to the lack of rainfall in the first half of the month. The city received just 1.4 mm of rainfall from May 1 to May 20, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Delhi recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 212 this year as against 144 in 2021 and 143 in 2020. It saw 21 days of "poor" air quality in 2022 as compared to three in 2021 and just two in 2020.

The capital had only one day of "satisfactory" air quality this time as against six in 2021 and four in 2020.

"Moderate" air quality days also dipped to nine as compared to 22 such days last year. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi-NCRCentral Pollution Control BoardDelhi pollutionDelhi air quality
Next
Story

'Population control law is coming soon': Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Modi govt's next BIG move

Must Watch

PT7M58S

8 Years of Modi Govt: How effective is India's response to China on Ladakh?