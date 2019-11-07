Delhi's air quality recovers to 'poor', slight decrease in pollution in Noida too

New Delhi: Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved further from 'severe' to 'poor' category on Thursday morning, bringing relief to people after a week as the AQI was recorded at 235. There is a huge improvement over Wednesday's air quality when the AQI was recorded at 411 in the morning.

The AQI at 235 is less than half the peak levels seen on Sunday when the national capital was caught in a disastrous air choke.

The wind speed in Delhi has helped the AQI to improve very sharply despite stubble burning in Punjab.

The AQI at Chandni Chowk area of Delhi is, meanwhile, still under 'very poor' category - 356. However, largely, air pollution in other localities is better now.

According to an earlier forecast by Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI is rapidly recovering from the 'severe' category largely due to faster winds to flush it out.

Live TV

Meanwhile, there is a slight decrease in air quality in Noida too. Noida, like Delhi and its adjoining areas, was reeling under severe air pollution with AQI being recorded at 'severe' category. On Thursday morning, the AQI in Noida was at 301, which falls under 'very poor' category.

Gurugram, on the other hand, has shown a drastic improvement with the AQI at 156 as of now.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', 401-500 'severe' and above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Delhi government for not tackling air pollution in the national capital and asked it to take strict actions against the violators. The apex court also slammed the Punjab and Haryana governments for not taking any coercive steps to tackle stubble burning which led to the depletion of air quality.