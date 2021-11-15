Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', Arvind Kejriwal govt to submit lockdown proposal to SC today

New Delhi: The national capital on Monday (November 15, 2021) morning saw a slight improvement in the air quality but continued to gasp for breath as the air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) at 6:20 AM was at 318.

While the AQI in Delhi University's North Campus area was at 333, the Mathura road reported an AQI of 329. Pusa road recorded an AQI of 313 and IIT Delhi of 302.

This is to be noted that an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 330 on Sunday as against 437 the previous day as emissions from farm fires in Haryana and Punjab dropped significantly.

ALSO READ | Delhi air pollution: Hospital sees 10% rise in respiratory problem patients post Diwali

Over 3,400 farm fires accounted for 12 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Sunday, down from 31 per cent on Saturday. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution ranged from 25 per cent to 48 per cent from November 4 to November 13.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that his government will submit a lockdown proposal to the Supreme Court on Monday to reduce pollution further. The apex court on Saturday had termed the rise in pollution levels an "emergency situation" and had suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

Subsequently, the Delhi government had announced the closure of physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions, except those where exams are being conducted, for a week from Monday.

ALSO READ | Killer air: After Delhi, Haryana closes schools till November 17, urges govt, private offices to adopt WFH

All government offices, agencies and autonomous bodies, except those involved in essential services, have been directed to ask employees to work from home. No construction and demolition activity is allowed in the capital till November 17.

The air quality, however, is expected to deteriorate from Tuesday due to calm wind conditions.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV