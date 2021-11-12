Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' as smog engulfs the national capital

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital on Friday morning (November 12) turned ‘very poor’ with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 360, according to the Ministry of Earth Science’s air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

With unfavourable meteorological conditions aiding the accumulation of pollutants, the air quality of Delhi remains deteriorated with lowering the visibility in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

Green think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said, the longer duration of this year's smog despite relatively windier local conditions might be due to a lack of pollution control measures in the city.

The CSE said the current severe smog episode in Delhi-NCR is expected to last for another day. The ongoing smog episode is a public health emergency, it added.

On Thursday (November 11) Delhi recorded the 24-hourly air quality index (AQI) at 411. Most of the 39 air quality monitoring stations in the national capital recorded air pollution levels in the severe category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR, 3,914 farm fires accounted for 26 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Thursday (November 11).

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday (November 11) wrote another letter to his Union counterpart Bhupender Yadav calling for an emergency meeting with all NCR states to discuss the issue of stubble burning.

He also kicked off a month-long campaign to prevent the open burning of waste and biomass in the city in a bid to further cut down pollution from local sources.

