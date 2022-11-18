Delhi's AQI at 271; Cold weather to hit parts of North India- check weather Update here

New Delhi: Maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, with a low of around 10 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the sky will be mostly clear (November 18, 2022). The AQI in Delhi is 271, in Faridabad, it is 251, in Gurugram it is 250, in Ghaziabad it is 212, and in Noida, it is 208. Cold weather is expected to hit parts of North India in the coming days. Over the next few days, the Western Himalayan region is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall and snowfall. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, temperatures in the national capital of Delhi are expected to fall by Saturday.

Coldest day of the season

According to the Meteorological Department, the coldest day of the season occurred on Thursday in the Safdarjung area of Delhi, with a minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Gurugram was 9.4 degrees Celsius. In the morning, most of the national capital experienced light fog. The Meteorological Department predicts that the temperature will continue to fall in the coming days.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Delhi's Safdarjung was 25.4 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal, and the minimum temperature was one degree below normal. Similarly, the minimum temperature in Palam, Delhi, was 13 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius.

Parts of North India expected to experience cold conditions in coming days. Western Himalayan region likely to receive mild to moderate #rainfall and #snowfall over next few days. Temperatures in #Delhi expected to drop by Saturday: #IMD #ColdWave #Winters #WesternHimalayan pic.twitter.com/qeglowq9q5 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 17, 2022

The Meteorological Department predicts that two more days of cold winds will bring the temperature down even further. The weather service predicts that the minimum temperature in the capital will drop to 10 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'poor' category. The Central Pollution Control Board reported an AQI of 253 in Delhi as of 9 a.m. on Thursday.

(With agencies inputs)