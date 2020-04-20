हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Delhi's Azadpur mandi to operate for 24 hours from April 21; 1000 people to be allowed every 4 hrs

Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (Azadpur) chairman said that a token system will also be introduced under which only 1,000 people will be allowed every four hours.

Delhi&#039;s Azadpur mandi to operate for 24 hours from April 21; 1000 people to be allowed every 4 hrs
File Photo

New Delhi: In a big relief to farmers and traders amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi government on Monday (April 20) decided to allow Azadpur Mandi to operate round-the-clock. 

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai said that from April 21 onwards, vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am to 10 pm and thereafter, trucks will be allowed to enter the market between 10 pm and 6 am.

Earlier, the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (Azadpur) had decided to the sale of vegetables from 6 am to 11 am and fruits from 2 pm to 6 pm, in order to maintain social-distancing at the mandi. However, farmers and traders approached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged him to save their livelihood, after which the committee allowed the mandi to operate round-the-clock. 

Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (Azadpur) chairman Adil Ahmad Khan told PTI that a token system will also be introduced under which only 1,000 people will be allowed every four hours so that social distancing is maintained. "At least 600 sanitation workers have also been engaged for cleanliness and 900 civil defence volunteers will ensure social-distancing at the Mandi," he added.

On April 19, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 2,003, with 110 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day. The national capital has reported 45 deaths till date due to the virus. 

Corona Meter
  • 17656Confirmed
  • 2842Discharged
  • 559Deaths

Full coverage

