Delhi's coronavirus COVID-19 infection rate dips below 6%, recovery rate over 83%

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 1211 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases and as many as 1860 patients recovered from the infection while 31 people succumbed to the disease, as per the latest COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday (July 19, 2020).

The infection rate is below 6% while the recovery rate is around 83.99% and the death rate is at 2.95%.

So far 1,22,793 cases have been reported from the national capital and atleast 1,03,134 cases have been cured. The number of active COVID-19 cases is 16,031 and the death toll stands at 3,628. There are 685 containment zones in Delhi.

On Sunday a total of 20,206 samples were screened with an infection rate of 5.99%. At least 8,18,989 tests have been done including 14,444 rapid antigen test and 5,762 RTPCR tests.

Meanwhile, the largest human trial of the coronavirus vaccine will begin from Monday at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Delhi's AIIMS hospital has obtained the required permission from the Centre to conduct the human trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine.

The human trial of the COVID-19 vaccine, being jointly developed by the ICMR and Bharat Biotech, will be conducted upon at least 100 volunteers.

This is a highly encouraging development for Indian scientists and medical researchers.