Coronavirus

Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 1-lakh, active count surge to 25,620; recovery rate at 71.49%

The national capital witnessed the highest-single rise on June 23, when 3,947 cases were recorded.

Delhi&#039;s COVID-19 tally crosses 1-lakh, active count surge to 25,620; recovery rate at 71.49%

New Delhi: The national capital on Monday (July 6, 2020) crossed the 1-lakh mark of COVID-19 confirmed cases as there were 1,379 new cases in the last 24 hours. Delhi has a total of 1,00,823 coronavirus infections now.

Delhi became the third place across India to breach the 1-lakh mark after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

While the active cases surged to 25,620, the number of COVID-19 recoveries increased to 72,088. The recovery rate has now bettered to 71.49%.

The death count rose to 3,115 with 48 new deaths on Monday. 

Delhi reported the following number of COVID-19 cases in the last six days:

- June 30 - 2,199

- July 1 - 2,442

- July 2 - 2,573

- July 3 - 2,520

- July 4 - 2,505

- July 5 - 2,244

The national capital witnessed the highest-single rise on June 23, when 3,947 cases were recorded.

Coronaviruscoronavirus delhiDelhiCoronavirus newsCOVID-19
