Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 1-lakh, active count surge to 25,620; recovery rate at 71.49%

New Delhi: The national capital on Monday (July 6, 2020) crossed the 1-lakh mark of COVID-19 confirmed cases as there were 1,379 new cases in the last 24 hours. Delhi has a total of 1,00,823 coronavirus infections now.
Delhi became the third place across India to breach the 1-lakh mark after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
While the active cases surged to 25,620, the number of COVID-19 recoveries increased to 72,088. The recovery rate has now bettered to 71.49%.
The death count rose to 3,115 with 48 new deaths on Monday.
Delhi reported the following number of COVID-19 cases in the last six days:
- June 30 - 2,199
- July 1 - 2,442
- July 2 - 2,573
- July 3 - 2,520
- July 4 - 2,505
- July 5 - 2,244
The national capital witnessed the highest-single rise on June 23, when 3,947 cases were recorded.