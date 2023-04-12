Delhi's Indian School Evacuated After Bomb Threat

New Delhi: The Indian School in Delhi's Defence Colony was evacuated Wednesday morning after an e-mail claiming there were bombs on the premises, news agency PTI quoted police as saying. According to them, the bomb squad and other agencies are inspecting the school for any such explosive substances.

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received an bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed: Delhi police



According to a senior police officer, the email was reported to them by Brijesh of Indian School on BRT Road. The email was received at 10:49 a.m., according to the officer. The school was evacuated and a thorough search was done but no bomb was found.

