INDIAN SCHOOL DELHI

Delhi's Indian School Evacuated After Bomb Threat

The Indian School in Delhi's Defence Colony was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat e-mail.

New Delhi: The Indian School in Delhi's Defence Colony was evacuated Wednesday morning after an e-mail claiming there were bombs on the premises, news agency PTI quoted police as saying. According to them, the bomb squad and other agencies are inspecting the school for any such explosive substances.

According to a senior police officer, the email was reported to them by Brijesh of Indian School on BRT Road. The email was received at 10:49 a.m., according to the officer.  The school was evacuated and a thorough search was done but no bomb was found.

More details awaited.

