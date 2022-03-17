Delhi's LNJP hospital has no Covid patient for first time since March 2020: Satyendra Jain

New Delhi: For the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, Delhi's dedicated Covid Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital does not have even a single patient of coronavirus, announced the administration on Thursday.

All the Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital and no new patient has been admitted, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

"All the Covid-19 patients of the third wave have been successfully treated and discharged from LNJP Hospital. For the first time since March 2020, zero patients of Covid-19 is admitted to the hospital. Salute to the entire medical fraternity for their dedicated service," Jain tweeted.

The first case of Covid-19 in Delhi was reported in March 2020 and since then the LNJP Hospital, the largest facility of the city government has been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in the national capital, having treated domestic patients as well as those from foreign countries in three successive waves, the last being fueled by the Omicron variant.

One of the key Delhi hospitals, built during the British-era hospital is located in central Delhi and has over 2,000 beds.

LNJP was also the first hospital to be turned into a coronavirus facility soon after the first case of Covid-19 was reported in early March.

(With agency inputs)

