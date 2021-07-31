Delhi's most wanted gangster Kala Jathedi, who had also threatened to kill Sushil Kumar, arrested

New Delhi: Kala Jathedi, Delhi's most wanted gangster, who had also threatened to kill wrestler Sushil Kumar, was on Friday (July 30, 2021) arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. The Delhi Police's Special Cell informed that Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi was carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh.

Jathedi, a resident of Sonipat, was wanted in several cases registered in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Sushil Kumar, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail for his alleged role in the murder of wrestler Sagar Rana, had also beaten up Jathedi's nephew Sonu Mahal. Following the brawl, Jathedi had threatened to kill Sushil Kumar.

Delhi Police had also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Kala Jathedi.

In the last ten months, the Kala Jathedi gang had carried out 25 murders in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Now, it is suspected that Kala Jathedi's partner, Virendra Pratap alias Kala Rana, is in Thailand, while another partner Goldie Brar is running a gang in Canada.

Earlier in February 2020, Kala Jathedi had escaped from the police custody of Faridabad.

