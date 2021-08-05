हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Delhi's Nangal minor rape case transferred to crime branch

Police Commissioner of Delhi, Rakesh Asthana gave the direction for the transfer of the case.

Delhi&#039;s Nangal minor rape case transferred to crime branch
Image for representation

New Delhi: The case of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered, and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium has been transferred to the crime branch for speedy investigation.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered and announced an ex-gratia of rupees ten lakh.

"I met her parents. Her loss can't be compensated for but Delhi govt will provide them Rs 10 lakhs ex-gratia," said Kejriwal after meeting the parents of the girl.

"We'll order magisterial inquiry & appoint top lawyers so that culprits get strict punishment," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met the family of the victim and assured them support.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the matter.Delhi Police has registered a case against four accused on basis of the statement of the girl's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered, and cremated without their consent.

Tags:
DelhiDalit girlCrime BranchArvind Kejriwal
