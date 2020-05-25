हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rail Bhavan

Delhi's Rail Bhavan to be closed again after 5th staffer tests COVID-19 positive

According to a report, while the office in the building will remain shut for two days, the entire fourth floor will be closed till May 29. The sanitisation will be carried out in the entire building. 

Delhi&#039;s Rail Bhavan to be closed again after 5th staffer tests COVID-19 positive
File Photo

New Delhi: Rail Bhavan - the headquarters of the Ministry of Railways, will be closed for two days, from May 26, for sanitisation purpose after one more employee tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 on Monday (May 25). This is the second incident in a fortnight when the Rail Bhavan is being closed for the sanitisation purpose. 

According to a report, while the office in the building will remain shut for two days, the entire fourth floor will be closed till May 29. The sanitisation will be carried out in the entire building. During this period employees will work from home, according to an order. "Some Officials of Railway Board have recently tested COVID-positive. Accordingly it has been decided to close all Offices at Rail Bhavan on 26th and 27th May, 2020 to carry out intensive sanitization of rooms and common areas," said an order hours after the fifth case came to light.

A fourth-grade multitasking staffer who attended office till last Tuesday is the fifth COVID-19 case detected in the building in less than two weeks. Nine of his contacts at Rail Bhavan have been sent to home quarantine, PTI quoted officials as saying.

On May 24, a senior officer of the Railways had tested positive for the disease, in what was the fourth such case in less than a week at the headquarters. 

