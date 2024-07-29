The absence of a drainage system and safety measures caused the death of civil service aspirants after the basement of a coaching centre at Old Rajendra Nagar was flooded due to heavy rainfall. The tragic incident took place on Saturday late evening, later, rescuers pulled out the bodies from the building basement. The victims were identified as Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalvin from Kerala.

Following the incident, Delhi Police arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre on Sunday, on the other hand, the political blame game has also begun in the matter as the BJP attacked the AAP government, calling the incident a "murder".

The incident sparked widespread anger among aspirants and students from Rau's coaching centre, who held a protest outside the institute, raising slogans against the authorities in response to the deaths.

Tanya Soni

21-year-old Tanya Soni is a resident of Telangana who was originally from Bihar's Aurangabad. She was a student at Delhi University and took the admission to the coaching institute just one-and-a-half months ago. She was currently staying at a girl's hostel.

According to PTI, Tanya's father works in a mining company in Telangana. She was the eldest child of her parents and had younger siblings, a brother and a sister.

Shreya Yadav

25-year-old Shreya Yadav belongs from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and joined Rau's IAS coaching institute in April this year. Shreya had completed her BSc in agriculture and was preparing for the civil service examination. She was the eldest of three siblings and moved to Delhi full of dreams.

Nevin Dalvin

28-year-old Nevin Dalvin comes from Kerala’s Ernakulam and has been living in Delhi for around eight months. He was staying at Patel Nagar and pursuing a PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University. He visited the library located in the basement at around 10 am on Saturday.

Nevin's family has been residing in Ernakulam for the last 10-12 years and they are originally from the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala.