Delhi's Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre operational from Monday

New Delhi: The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in south Delhi will be operational from 10 am on Monday (April 26), an official statement said.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as the nodal force to manage the centre at Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur. The ITBP said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for admission of patients will be strictly followed and all laid-down protocols will be adhered to. Patients will be referred by the District Surveillance Officer of districts and no walk-in admission will be made.

The ITBP further stated that patients will be first reporting at the reception, after initial documentation, physical examination will be done and patients will then be admitted to the hospital at their allotted bed. "A kit will be provided to them after their admission. All medical treatment, medicines, food and other facilities will be provided free of cost. Services of stress counsellors will also be provided," the ITBP said.

Earlier in the day, ITBP Director-General, S.S. Deswal reviewed the final preparations at the COVID Care Centre, which will initially have 500 beds, with the number to be increased further. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited the site on Saturday.

Live TV