हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi's Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre operational from Monday

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as the nodal force to manage the centre at Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur. The ITBP said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for admission of patients will be strictly followed and all laid-down protocols will be adhered to.

Delhi&#039;s Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre operational from Monday

New Delhi: The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in south Delhi will be operational from 10 am on Monday (April 26), an official statement said.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as the nodal force to manage the centre at Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur. The ITBP said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for admission of patients will be strictly followed and all laid-down protocols will be adhered to. Patients will be referred by the District Surveillance Officer of districts and no walk-in admission will be made.

The ITBP further stated that patients will be first reporting at the reception, after initial documentation, physical examination will be done and patients will then be admitted to the hospital at their allotted bed. "A kit will be provided to them after their admission. All medical treatment, medicines, food and other facilities will be provided free of cost. Services of stress counsellors will also be provided," the ITBP said.

Earlier in the day, ITBP Director-General, S.S. Deswal reviewed the final preparations at the COVID Care Centre, which will initially have 500 beds, with the number to be increased further. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited the site on Saturday.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiSardar Patel COVID care centreCOVID-19CoronaviruslockdownCOVID-19 vaccineOxygen crisis
Next
Story

US to urgently send Covishield raw material to help India battle COVID-19 crisis

Must Watch

PT43M5S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): How to be ready for war against Coronavirus?