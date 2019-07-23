close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Police

Delhi Police seizes drugs worth Rs 200 crore, arrests two Afghan nationals

The total worth of all drugs seized by Delhi Police in the past few days stands at Rs 800 crore.

Delhi Police seizes drugs worth Rs 200 crore, arrests two Afghan nationals
Image used for representational purpose only.

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday seized drugs worth approximately Rs 200 crore and also arrested two people in connection with the raid.

The two arrested are reportedly Afghan nationals and were arrested from the spot where the raid had been made.

Special Cell of Delhi Police had conducted Tuesday's raids and a press statement informed that the total worth of drugs seized in just a week now amounts to Rs 800 crore. This after a massive raid last week had resulted in heroin worth Rs 600 crore being seized. In this raid, five persons - including two Afghan nationals - had been arrested. It was reported that around 150 kilos of Afghan origin heroin was recovered. The accused soaked jute bags in a heroin-laden solution to avoid detection and the drug was later extracted at safe locations in the city. Luxury vehicles like  Toyota Camry, Honda Civic and Corolla Altis were then used for transportation purposes.

Delhi Police believes that while massive breakthroughs have been achieved in the two raids, it suspects that more such operatives may still be at large.

Tags:
Delhi Police
Next
Story

HD Kumaraswamy loses trust vote, JDS-Congress government falls in Karnataka

Must Watch

PT18M11S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniya: Watch top 19 stories of the day, 23rd July, 2019