Delhi Police seizes drugs worth Rs 200 crore, arrests two Afghan nationals

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday seized drugs worth approximately Rs 200 crore and also arrested two people in connection with the raid.

The two arrested are reportedly Afghan nationals and were arrested from the spot where the raid had been made.

Special Cell of Delhi Police had conducted Tuesday's raids and a press statement informed that the total worth of drugs seized in just a week now amounts to Rs 800 crore. This after a massive raid last week had resulted in heroin worth Rs 600 crore being seized. In this raid, five persons - including two Afghan nationals - had been arrested. It was reported that around 150 kilos of Afghan origin heroin was recovered. The accused soaked jute bags in a heroin-laden solution to avoid detection and the drug was later extracted at safe locations in the city. Luxury vehicles like Toyota Camry, Honda Civic and Corolla Altis were then used for transportation purposes.

Delhi Police believes that while massive breakthroughs have been achieved in the two raids, it suspects that more such operatives may still be at large.