Delimitation acceptable only if done on 2011 Census basis: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah said BJP plans to introduce a bill in support of abrogation of Article 370 in the J&K assembly as the Centre was afraid of hearing on the matter in the apex court. 

File Photo

Kashmir: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on the sidelines of party convention in Bandipora said on Thursday (December 16) he and his party will accept the delimitation process only if it is done on the basis of 2011 census and if the exercise is aimed at appeasing any political party, the move will not be acceptable. 

Talking to reporters, Omar also said that BJP’s plan was to introduce a bill in support of abrogation of Article 370 in the J&K Assembly as the Centre was delaying the hearing on rollback of special status in the Supreme Court as it knows it can’t defend its case because the abrogation of 370 and 35A decision was ‘unconstitutional’. 

He said that the Centre was afraid of hearing on Article 370 in the apex court as it knows that it can't defend its case. “Our case is strong and if a hearing takes place in the Supreme Court, we will surely win,” the NC leader added. 

Further, Omar said, “Article 370 was not just a special status but it was our identity, something that guaranteed the protection of land and property.”

He reiterated that NC conventions aren’t aimed at elections or preparing for the elections. “We wanted to meet our cadre, listen to their feedback and give them our feedback,” the former J&K CM said. 

