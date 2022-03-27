'Demand for Indian goods rising': PM Modi hails India meeting export target in 'Mann Ki Baat' address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 27, 2022) addressed his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. This is PM Modi's first radio programme after winning assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

“India has achieved the target of 400 billion dollar exports. This signifies India's capabilities and potential. It means that the demand for Indian goods is rising in the world,” said Narendra Modi.

In the recently concluded Padma awards, you must have seen Baba Sivananda, everybody was surprised by looking at his vigour and fitness. His health is a topic of discussion in the country. He has a passion for Yoga: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, the prime minister hailed the potential of India and said the basis of its strength is the country's farmers, artisans, weavers, engineers, small entrepreneurs and people from many different professions.

"It is only due to their hard work that the goal of exporting to the tune of USD 400 billion has been achieved and I am happy that this power of the people of India is now reaching new markets in every nook and corner of the world," the prime minister said.

"When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let's make the local 'global' and augment the prestige of our products further," he added.

Speaking further, the Prime Minister said, "Today our small entrepreneurs are playing a major partnership role in government procurement through Government e-Market place - GeM. A much more transparent system has been developed through technology."

Notably, India on March 23, scripted history of achieving its highest ever goods export target of USD 400 billion nine days ahead of schedule. On average, every hour USD 46 million goods are exported, USD 1 billion goods are exported everyday and USD 33 billion every month. The exports in the financial year 2020-21 were USD 292 billion while the exports in 2021-22 are USD 400 billion with a 37 per cent rise.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister`s monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am. The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

(With agency inputs)

