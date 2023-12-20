'Democracy Being Strangled': Sonia Gandhi Attacks Modi Govt On Suspension Of MPs

NEW DELHI: In a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi, chief of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), launched a scathing attack on the suspension on 141 Opposition MPs during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Unprecedented Crackdown On Dissent

Expressing her dismay at the government's actions, Sonia Gandhi declared, "Democracy has been strangled by this (Narendra Modi) government. Never before have so many Opposition MPs been suspended from the house (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), and that too, simply for raising a perfectly reasonable and legitimate demand." The strong condemnation from Sonia Gandhi came during the annual CPP meeting in New Delhi.

CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi speaks in the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting at Central Hall of Sanvidhan Sadan, Parliament House



"Democracy has been strangulated by this government. Never before have so many Opposition Members of Parliament been suspended from the house,… pic.twitter.com/yCtHi18JOg December 20, 2023

Demand For Accountability

Sonia Gandhi also voiced her support for the Opposition MPs who sought a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the Parliamentary security breach on December 13. She emphasized, "All that the opposition MPs asked for was a statement to be made by the (Union) Home Minister in the Lok Sabha addressing the extraordinary events of December 13."

'Arrogance And Disregard For Parliament'

Brandishing the government's response as "arrogant," the Rae Bareli Congress MP further asserted, "There are no words to describe the arrogance with which this request was treated. What happened on December 13th is inexcusable and cannot be justified." She criticized the Prime Minister for addressing the nation outside Parliament four days after the incident, indicating a disregard for parliamentary dignity and the people of the country. "I leave it to you to imagine how the BJP would have responded had they been in Opposition today...," she added in her speech.

Lok Sabha Over Security Breach

On December 13, chaos erupted in Lok Sabha when two men breached security, releasing yellow smoke and shouting slogans before being overpowered by MPs. The Delhi Police later arrested six individuals under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their alleged involvement in the case.

Lok Sabha Issues Circular

Following the suspension of 141 MPs, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a circular outlining the consequences. The suspended MPs, 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha, were barred from entering the Parliament chamber, lobby, and galleries. The circular detailed restrictions, including the suspension of daily allowances and exclusion from committee activities during the period of suspension.

In a move that raises questions about the health of democracy, the crackdown on dissenting voices within Parliament has intensified, leaving the suspended MPs in a state of limbo. As the political landscape simmers with tension, the nation watches to see how this clash between the government and the opposition unfolds.