The tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb may have been destroyed. Fearing this, the Uddhav Thackeray government has beefed up security for the burial ground located in Maharashtra. Six police personnel were deployed there on Tuesday. The threat has been issued by Raj Thackeray's party The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ( MNS). AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi recently visited the cemetery. Since then, the debate has escalated.

While Owaisi was visiting the tomb, Sharad Pawar questioned why Owaisi suddenly came here. The senior leader also expressed fears whether this would lead to any controversy. After this his fear came true. The Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray's party criticised Owaisi's visit to Maharashtra. It was then that MNS leader Gajanan Kale took to Twitter to vent his ire.

He questioned why there should be the tomb of a Mughal ruler in Shivaji's land? At the same time, he claimed that if the tomb was destroyed, Aurangzeb's heirs would not be able to come here and bang their heads. Although he did not name him, it is clear from his words that Kale is talking about Owaisi.

He also claimed that Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray also wanted the burial site to be demolished. Raising the issue, the MNS leader told Shiv Sena leaders, "Won't you obey Balasaheb? However, you have started walking in the opposite direction from the demand to change the name of Aurangabad."

After his tweet, the cloud of fear deepened. Several residents of Khultabad approached the central agency Archaeological Survey of India. It is demanded that the lock be hung in the tomb.